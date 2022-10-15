Taylorsville victim in serious but stable condition after step-son’s attack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Details were still sketchy late Friday night after a father-son fight left the father with multiple stab wounds and their apartment covered in blood.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 1159 W. 4020 S. at 8:20 p.m., the Calloway Apartments complex. There they found the middle-aged father with 8-10 stab wounds, said Sgt. Amanda Marriott, Taylorsville public information officer. The adult step-son and suspected assailant was in custody and still under interrogation at the police station three hours later.

“There was a significant amount of blood at the scene,” she said. “It was all through the small apartment, room-to-room, as it was apparently a continuous altercation.”

The 1-bedroom apartment had three tenants, shared by the adult male step-son, the victim, and the victim’s wife, mother of the suspect.

The victim was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. The woman apparently witnessed the attack by her son on her husband, Marriott said. What triggered the confrontation was not immediately clear.

The suspect was immediately located at the adjacent apartment building. “He was literally sitting on a porch at the building next door,” Marriott said. He surrendered to officers peaceably, making no attempt to flee.