Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD.

The community is being asked to avoid the area.

“This investigation started at 3:24 a.m. on when SLC911 took a call from someone who reported hearing at least one gunshot being fired,” the press release said.

“SLCPD police officers quickly responded and set-up a large perimeter around the area and started checking for any suspects or victims. At this time, officers have not found any victims and there have been no reports that anyone is hurt.”

One suspect is reported in custody and it’s believed a second suspect remains inside an apartment and is refusing to surrender, the press release said.

“The officers are using a public address system to try and communicate with the suspect. Those efforts are ongoing.

“Because of the tactical nature of this incident, SLCPD has closed North Dexter Street in between 500 North and 600 North.

“The community is kindly asked to avoid using 600 North in between 800 West and 1000 West to allow for emergency responders to have more room to work,” police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.