Victim transported to Salt Lake City hospital after colliding with vehicle, power pole

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to a hospital Saturday morning after a collision involving two vehicles and a power pole.

The accident was reported at about 2:30 a.m., acting Lt. Joe Cyr, Salt Lake City Police, told Gephardt Daily. SLCPD and Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to the scene, at 800 South and 700 West.

“A power pole was hit, but it looks like injuries were fairly minor,” Cyr said.

Cpt. Chad Jepperson, Salt Lake City Fire Department, confirmed the person who hit the pole did require extrication.

“It took about five minutes to get the patient out,” he said.

The person extricated was the one taken to the University of Utah Hospital, Jepperson said. He said he had no information on that person’s age, gender or condition.

