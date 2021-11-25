Video: Price City fire officials warn Utahns not to try frying frozen turkeys

PRICE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Price City fire officials are warning Utahns not to try frying a frozen turkey this Thanksgiving.

“Be careful if you choose to fry your turkey this week,” said a Facebook post from Price City Fire Wednesday morning.

“Frozen turkeys and oil do not mix. Let’s keep Price safe this holiday. Help us share.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters in the U.S. respond to more than 1,000 fires involving deep fryers annually.

The explosive fires result in an average of five fatalities each year, along with 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage.

For tips on frying a turkey safely, click here.