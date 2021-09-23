Utah vigils held in memory of homicide victim Gabby Petito

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns held candlelight vigils Tuesday and Wednesday for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito — the woman who traveled to multiple locations in Utah with boyfriend Brian Laundrie — before being found murdered in a remote wilderness area outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Ogden’s vigil, Tuesday, was held near a butterfly-themed wall outside the Monarch Gallery. The last photo social-media savvy Petito posted on her Instagram page, on Aug. 25, was one of her posing in front of the colorful wall. After that, Petito’s account went eerily silent.

“She looks like me,” said a blond girl visiting the Monarch wall Wednesday, looking at a flower flanked, framed printout of the photo from 22-year-old Petito’s account. “My hair is just a little different. She could almost be me.”

The Wednesday night tribute in Salt Lake City’s Sugarhouse Park drew a collection of like-minded strangers.

“I think it’s probably safe to assume that no one here knew Gabby personally, I sure didn’t,” one woman said when it was time to share thoughts with small crowd. “But there’s a reason I’m here anyway. I think it’s safe to say the reason that we’re all here is because we all know a ‘Gabby’ or have been a ‘Gabby.'”

That reason was domestic abuse, she said.

A video released by the Moab Police Department shows body camera footage of police questioning Petito and boyfriend Laundrie, who arrived at the Florida home he shared with Petito and his parents on Sept. 1, in Petito’s van, but without the woman he had called his fiancée.

A witness alerted police he had seen the man strike the woman, and described their van. Officers responded, and during the interview, Petito admitted hitting Laundrie and took the blame for provoking the incident. Moab officers made the decision not to press charges, and instead allowed the couple to go free, provided they agreed to separate for the night.

And in a story that broke Tuesday, Instagram user Nina Celie Angelo said her boyfriend recognized Laundrie and Petito from an incident at a Jackson Hole restaurant, where they allegedly witnessed Laundrie becoming “relentlessly” verbally abusive to a server. Laudrie stormed in and out several times, Angelo said.

The incident left the woman, believed to be Petito, “crying hysterically” and apologizing to the wait staff, the poster said.

A speaker at the Sugarhouse vigil Wednesday said the behavior seen in the Moab police videos, along with that reported at the Wyoming restaurant, paints an all too familiar picture of domestic abuse, one where an emotionally battered victim blames themselves for sparking the incident, and where police fail to recognize the signs of abuse and just how dire the situation really is.

“One in four women and one in nine men have been a victim of domestic violence in their lives, which can also be mental, emotional or psychological,” the speaker said.

“Gabby is your sister, Gabby is your coworker, Gabby could be your child or you friends, Gabby could be your parents. I think those of us who have experienced it recognize it within seconds of that (Moab Police) video…. It’s not always what you think. It’s not always physical. And it’s really not always clear who is the aggressor actually is,” she said.

“I would like to see law enforcement trained to recognize different kinds of domestic violence and what it may look like.”

The speaker said she hopes Gabby’s legacy will be increasing awareness of domestic abuse, which is all around us, but rarely recognized.

“Be aware of it and recognize it,” she said. “Recognize domestic violence and what it may look like.”

A Utah domestic violence hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition’s website.

For a national hotline, call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the Hotline website.

