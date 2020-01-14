House to vote Wednesday on Trump impeachment articles

Jan. 14 (UPI) — House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and to appoint managers for his trial.

Democratic caucus members told reporters after emerging from a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that she will allow a vote on a resolution transmitting the articles to the upper chamber after delaying the move for weeks.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said Pelosi also would hold a vote on the House’s trial managers Wednesday. Other Democrats said the speaker did not name the managers at the meeting.

Pelosi said Friday she would send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week, ending a weeks-long impasse with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The Democrat from California has delayed sending the articles to the Senate since the House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18. Pelosi said last week she’d withhold the articles until McConnell unveiled a resolution detailing the guidelines for the Senate impeachment trial, including whether witnesses and new evidence would be allowed.

But McConnell gained enough to support from Republican colleagues to begin the trial without making a commitment on witnesses and on Friday Pelosi hinted the standoff would soon end.

“I have asked judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” she wrote in a letter to House Democrats on Friday.