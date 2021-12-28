Wanted fugitive from South Salt Lake arrested in Mesquite on drug, forgery charges

MESQUITE, Nevada, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A wanted fugitive from South Salt Lake has been arrested on drug and forgery charges in Mesquite, Nevada.

On Dec. 22, Mesquite Police Department detectives received information from Utah Probation and Parole about a man with an active felony parole violation arrest warrant that was possibly staying in Mesquite, said a news release. Detectives located the man at a hotel and while taking him into custody, they observed evidence of criminal activity in his hotel room.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the hotel room and recovered methamphetamine, heroin and evidence of a check forgery lab, the news release said. Nearly 90 checks had been forged and written out to the man, ready for deposit. The man was also in possession of a stolen moving van, that was parked near the hotel room.

James Buice Phillips, of South Salt Lake, was charged with 58 felony counts of forgery, 27 felony counts of possession with intent to utter fictitious notes, seven felony counts of attempt to possess identifying information of another, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a forgery lab, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and fugitive from justice from another state.

Due to the felony charges, Phillips was transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

“Our strong working relationship with other law enforcement agencies helps us combat crime that comes to Mesquite through interstate travel,” said Chief MaQuade Chesley. “I am grateful our detectives worked earnestly to locate and arrest this wanted criminal before he could victimize the businesses and citizens of Mesquite.”