5 people reported injured in Washington County bus fire

VEYO, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Five people have reportedly been injured in a bus fire in Washington County Monday night.

The incident happened in the area of 90 E. Center St. in Veyo, which is 20 miles northwest of St. George, at approximately 9:50 p.m., according to emergency transmissions from first responders on scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that at least five victims have severe burns and children are among the injured.

Emergency medical helicopters and ground ambulances have responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

