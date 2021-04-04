Wasatch County S&R: ‘Your car is not a snowmobile’

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, April 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews spent Friday evening rescuing a man whose car became stuck on a snowmobile trail.

On Saturday afternoon, WCSAR posted the following helpful message on its Facebook page:

“Please take note: Your car is not a snowmobile.”

And the SAR volunteers would know. They responded at 5:09 p.m. Friday to a call of a car stuck over Wolfcreek Pass, in Wasatch County. Crews spend 3.5 hours rescuing the driver.

“A car was reported stuck on the road near Wolfcreek Summit,” the post says. “The report came from some snowmobilers that happened upon this stranded car with the driver still with the car. Wasatch SAR was dispatched to the area to help evacuate this person to the Duchesne side of the Pass. SAR can not help tow your car out of the snow.

“Please note: Most roads like this do not have cell coverage for emergencies. Your car will not go over snow like a snowmobile.”

Wasatch S&R also shared photo memories of the encounter. See them below.