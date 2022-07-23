Weber County Sheriff’s deputies bust Ogden man for Plain City arson

PLAIN CITY, Utah, July 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Ogden man they say intentionally set fire to a Plain City residence last week.

Christian Perez-Gonzalez, 28, was booked into the county jail Thursday after investigation by multiple agencies of the July 17 fire, according to a Friday post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

“On July 17 Weber County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to a structure fire in Plain City, Utah,” said a news release. “As fire personnel were working on extinguishing the fire, deputies recognized the circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious and quickly began taking action to preserve evidence.”

With the work of sheriff’s detectives, the Weber County Street Crimes Unit, Weber Metro CSI, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office evidence was located inside the residence to identify the suspect as Perez-Gonzalez from Ogden, the sheriff’s office said.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

On Thursday, “Christian was located at an address in Ogden where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility on aggravated arson, burglary, and obstruction of justice (charges) …. Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those involved in this case. No further information will be given at this time.”