Dim-witted daredevils risk electrocution hanging hammocks on electrical towers in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s Office is reacting to some truly shocking behavior by a handful of dim-witted daredevils, who have been risking electrocution by hanging hammocks near high-tension power lines.

“Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in people hammocking from the power lines on the bench of North Ogden and Pleasant View,” said a statement from WCSO on Facebook.

“As you can see in the picture the hammockers are climbing up the tower and sometimes between power lines.”

These lines carry 75,000 kilovolts and that power can jump from the lines, the statement said.

“This activity is extremely risky,” the post said.

“Rocky Mountain Power and the sheriff’s office will be conducting extra patrols of the area and anyone caught on the towers will be cited for trespassing.

“We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution. Parents, please pass this along to your children.”