Weber High principal on leave after investigation into football recruiting

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest has been placed on administrative leave over her handling of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate recruiting by the football team.

Earnest was placed on administrative leave Aug. 16 following a Weber School District investigation stemming from allegations that Weber High assistant coaches had recruited one or more players from Davis School District, district officials said.

“It was ultimately determined a WHS coach exercised undue influence in the recruitment of the players,” according to a Weber School District statement issued Thursday.

District officials learned of the complaint prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year, and the Utah High School Activities Association was contacted regarding eligibility of players involved.

Earnest was tasked with investigating the allegations against her coaches and taking appropriate administrative action, if necessary, district officials said.

“At the conclusion of her investigation, Weber School District officials received complaints over how the investigation was handled by Ms. Earnest. To ensure that WSD policies and procedures were properly followed, district officials initiated a follow-up investigation,” the district statement continues.

That investigation led to additional allegations of unprofessional conduct and potential violations of district policies, according to the school district.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.