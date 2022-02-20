West Jordan police officer rear-ended

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan police officer escaped injury Saturday night when a car rear-ended the officer’s truck on 7800 South and 3400 West.

Pictures from scene show a small, black car underneath the bed of the police truck.

According to South Jordan police, medics were at the scene to assess any potential injuries, but no one was taken to a hospital.

West Jordan police are investigating because it involved an officer from a different agency.

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, police say drugs or alcohol were not involved.