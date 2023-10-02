Police investigate reports of man with gun entering Grantsville High School

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigated reports of a man with a gun entering Grantsville High School on Monday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 4 p.m. reporting a man with a gun entering the high school at 155 E. Cherry St., the Grantsville City Police Department said in a news release.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to secure the school and begin a room-by-room search, police said.

“No one with a firearm was located, and officers made sure that every room in the school and all of the surrounding [outbuildings] were cleared,” the release says, adding that no threat to the public was found.

“School will [begin] at its normal time tomorrow morning and there will be counselors available for any students who are upset by today’s events,” the release says.

Tooele County School District spokesman Brett Valdez said students on Grantsville’s football and volleyball teams were at the school at the time of the report.

Parents with students still at the school about 5 p.m. were asked to pick them up in the southwest parking lot, district officials said. All students were able to leave the area by 5:25 p.m.