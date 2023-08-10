West Nile virus confirmed in mosquitoes from Utah County test

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County health officials are reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes following a positive test for West Nile virus.

The virus was confirmed in mosquitoes trapped this week in the south Provo and north Springville areas, according to a news release from the Utah County Health Department.

It’s the first positive test for West Nile virus in Utah County this year following more than 1,200 tests to monitor the mosquito population throughout the county.

“With the extreme high water we have had this spring, this has been a massive mosquito year, as we were expecting, the second highest in the last 15 years,” said Dan Miller, director of the health department’s mosquito abatement district.

The area where the virus was detected was treated with larvicide via drone Tuesday and sprayed using a truck Wednesday, county health officials said. Aerial spraying was postponed by President Joe Biden’s visit.

“While Utah County does not currently have any confirmed human or equine cases of West Nile virus, this is an important reminder of the importance of taking steps to protect themselves from mosquitoes,” said Eric Edwards, UCHD executive director.

Health officials encourage residents to protect themselves with the “Mosquito Prevention Ds”:

Drain standing water.

standing water. Dawn and dusk are times to avoid being outside.

and are times to avoid being outside. Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. Defend yourself by using insect repellent with DEET .

yourself by using insect repellent with . Door and window screens should be in good working condition

and window screens should be in good working condition District personnel are available to address mosquito concerns.

For more information about protection from mosquitos, contact the district at 801-851-7637 or visit its website.