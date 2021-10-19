Update: Police release names of women killed in Orem crash

OREM, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified two women killed in an Orem traffic accident Friday night.

The deceased women have been identified as Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both 21 years old, said a statement released Monday by Orem Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the crash site near 400 S. State St. just before 9:25 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two women who had sustained what proved to be fatal injuries.

The Orem Police Department said in a statement released Saturday morning: “At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the report of a traffic accident at 400 S. State Street involving two vehicles.”

“Officers and paramedics found two of three passengers in one vehicle were deceased from injuries sustained in the accident and the driver was transported to the hospital,” the statement said. “The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries.”

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.