West Valley man allegedly slit wife’s throat, face while she was driving, with child in car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man allegedly slit his wife’s throat and face while she was driving, with their child in the car, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Isac Garcia, 24, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

“The subject was involved in an altercation with his wife while driving home after a party,” the statement said. “The subject had been drinking excessively at the party, therefore, his wife drove him home. The subject was seated in the backseat next to his and the victim’s newborn child-in-common when he became enraged during the argument.”

The suspect then grabbed a knife and slashed the victim’s throat and face multiple times while the victim was still driving, the statement said. The incident occurred “while driving through dangerous rainy road conditions on Bangerter Highway,” the statement said.

The victim was bleeding profusely and holding her neck as she ran into a nearby hospital, the statement said.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect allegedly confessed he was angry and slit his wife’s throat. He specifically stated he did this as he intended to kill her.

“The victim sustained significant enough injuries which likely could have resulted in the death of the victim, had the slashing have landed within centimeters elsewhere on the victim’s throat,” the statement said.

Garcia was transported to Salt lake County Jail where he is being held without bail.