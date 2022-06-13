Wildfires keep crews busy on warm, windy Sunday in Utah

FILLMORE, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Warm temperatures and strong winds made things difficult Sunday for firefighters battling a wildfire in Millard County.

State fire officials say the Canyon Fire started about 2:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 15 acres east of Canyon Road in Fillmore. By 5:30 p.m., crews were able to stop the fire’s progress, according to Utah Fire Info. No structures were damaged.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the evening to secure fire lines and extinguish hot spots, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cove Canyon Fire

A human-caused wildfire started burning about 3 p.m. Sunday on the west side of U.S. 89 in Orderville in Kane County.

State fire officials say the Cove Canyon Fire has burned approximately 5 acres, and smoke has impacted traffic in the area.

“Please use caution when traveling in the area,” Utah Fire Info tweeted.

By 7:15 p.m., crews had successfully established a line around the fire, according to a follow-up tweet. Crews were expected to remain at the scene to monitor any interior hot spots Sunday evening.

State fire officials said a person who may have caused the fire is cooperating with investigators.

Dalton Wash Fire

Crews are scaling back firefighting efforts on the Dalton Wash Fire sparked by a vehicle rollover Thursday east of Virgin in Washington County. The fire is estimated at 378 acres and is 75% contained, state fire officials said.