Winter storm warnings downgraded for Wasatch Back; avalanche danger high across Utah

UTAH, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter storm warnings have been downgraded for the Wasatch Back Friday; avalanche danger is high across Utah, officials said.

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says: “Warnings downgraded to advisory for Uinta County, Wyoming and Wasatch Back. First band landed further south than yesterday’s forecast, driving some significant accumulations along the Wasatch Plateau, E’rn Valleys, and Manti-Skyline. Next band moves through this afternoon/evening.”

A winter storm warning is still in place for Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Heber City, Provo and Soldier Summit.

In addition, avalanche danger is high in the mountains of Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake, Provo, Skyline and the Southwest. Avalanche danger is considerable in the mountains of Moab and the Abajos.

