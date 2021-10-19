Winter weather advisory issued for Utah mountains until noon Tuesday

UTAH, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Wasatch Mountains, Western Uinta Mountains and Uinta County, Wyoming Monday.

The advisories went into place at 3 p.m. Monday and will be in place until noon Tuesday.

“Precipitation will become widespread over northern Utah and southwest Wyoming by early evening,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Rain and snow will continue into Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Areas including Alta and the western Uintas could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to use caution when driving.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.