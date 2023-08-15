Wisconsin man, 27, killed in crash involving semi on I-15 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old Wisconsin man was killed last week in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 15 in Iron County.

A box truck rolled for an unknown reason on southbound I-15 near Paragonah about 5:21 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“Due to the way the box truck rolled and blocked the southbound roadway, a second [semitrailer] was unable to see the vehicle until the last moment. The driver of the semi attempted to miss the box truck but was unable to,” the release says.

The semi hit the cab of the box truck, killing the driver, Corey C. Brownlee, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, according to DPS.

Southbound I-15 was shut down for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.