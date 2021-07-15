Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 daycare workers in Taylorsville

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year old woman has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted two daycare workers in Taylorsville.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said the suspect is facing charges of:

2 counts of assault against a school employee, a class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The suspect “was at her children’s daycare pre-school when there was a disagreement between her and an employee,” the statement said. She then “hit the employee several times, pulled her hair, then stomped on the employee’s face.”

The suspect was told to leave but she entered further into the property where she said she knew parents were not allowed, the statement said.

The woman “then was confronted by another employee of the daycare/preschool,” the statement said. “She also pushed him and then punched him in the face…”

The suspect “had to be forced to leave the property,” the statement said.

She was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where she was later ordered to be released with conditions.