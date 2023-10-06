Woman critically injured in Provo crash

PROVO, Utah Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-car collision sent a young woman to the hospital Thursday with traumatic head injuries.

The 21-year-old was listed in critical condition, the Provo Police Department said online about the 5 p.m. crash.

The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Scion driven by a 24-year-old man on 900 East that was struck as it turned left by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban.

The impact caused substantial damage to the passenger side of the Scion, police said, severely injuring the woman. She was transported to Utah Valley Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The accident scene was processed by officers and detectives from the Provo PD Accident Investigation Team.

“At this time there are no indications of driver impairment being a contributing factor to the accident. Both drivers have been cooperating with investigators,” police said.