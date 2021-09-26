Woman dead after South Jordan collision; witnesses tell police driver passed out before crossing median

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Jordan are trying to determine what caused a 40-year-old woman driver to apparently lose consciousness and drive into oncoming traffic on 10600 South near 750 West Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the accident just before 4:16 p.m. where witnesses told officers the woman, driving west on 10600 South, appeared to lose consciousness before her Hyundai struck the back of a white minivan.

Her car then crossed the median into eastbound traffic. A second van and a passenger car were caught up in the crash, although no one in those vehicles was seriously injured.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington told Gephardt Daily the unconscious woman was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators believe a medical incident may have caused her death as opposed to the minor injuries sustained in the accident.

“We don’t know if it’s a medical issue or something else going on that caused her to pass out,” Pennington said. “That’s something we’ll find out obviously over the next few days or weeks, once we have a report from the medical examiner.”

SJPD Sgt. Matt Adams added that others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“There were a couple other parties transported, but mostly in what we would consider alpha condition, conscious, breathing and alert. They had aches and pains, the kind of things you would associate with a car crash,” Adams said.

The name of the woman who passed away has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.