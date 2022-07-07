9-year-old boys in critical condition after South Jordan crash; struck by SUV while sharing electric motor bike

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two 9-year-old boys were struck by an SUV while sharing an electric motor bike Wednesday, leaving them in critical condition at Primary Children’s Hospital.

South Jordan Police Department spokesman Kyle Anderson said the crash was first reported just before noon in the area of 2100 West 11400 South.

A medical ambulance already in the area arrived and provided life saving measures to the two juveniles, according to a text from Anderson. Both juveniles were ultimately transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition, he wrote.

The vehicle, a black GMC Yukon, was being driven by a 44-year-old female who remained on scene and is currently cooperating with investigators, according to the statement.

“Investigators are still determining the totality of the accident scene as the reconstruction is still ongoing. The crash team does not suspect impairment was a factor in this accident, at this time,” ” said the statement released at 7 p.m.

“It’s times like these that remind us we should be paying attention when we’re driving and be aware of our surroundings.

“We hope these kids can pull through,” Anderson said.