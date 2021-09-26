Vernal woman dies in Duchesne County while being transported by Uintah County deputies

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman being transported through Duchesne County by Uintah County Sheriff’s deputies died while in custody, a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says.

The woman was Vernal resident Erica Marquez.

“Duchesne County Sheriff deputies responded to an emergency on Highway 40 near Myton in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, that ultimately

resulted in the death of a Vernal woman,” the DCSO statement says.

“The woman, 38-year-old Erica Marquez, had been medically cleared at Ashley Regional Medical Center earlier in the evening. She was being transported from

ARMC to a behavioral health facility in Utah County by Uintah County Sheriff’s deputies, as required by law.

“When the deputies noticed the woman was experiencing a medical problem near Myton, they immediately stopped their vehicle and began to render aid, including

CPR,” the statement says. “An ambulance was called to the scene but EMTs were unable to resuscitate the woman.”

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Bureau of Investigations on the case and hope to have more information soon, the statement says.

“Marquez’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination. This is an open investigation and Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker says no further information will be released as autopsy results are pending.”