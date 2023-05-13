Woman dead, man hospitalized after rock climbing fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old Park City woman is dead after a climbing fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, and her male climbing partner is hospitalized.

Detective Aymee Race, Unified Police Department, says the woman who died is Kaitlynn Brann. Her 30-year-old partner suffered serious to critical injuries, but was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A call came to 911 at about 7 p.m. Friday from someone saying “they believed some people had fallen,” Race told Gephardt Daily.

“We got some officers and one of our drone units up in the air to visualize, and they did locate two people. It took quite some time to get our search and rescue up and officers up to the individuals.

“One of the individuals was deceased on the scene, unfortunately, and then the other was AirMeded, initially, in what we consider grave danger, but was upgraded as of about 9 o’clock last night, and is expected to survive.”

The distance the climbers fell is not yet known, Race said. The climbers were experienced, “had proper equipment, and were very well prepared for the elements,” she said.

“It’s just a very dangerous time to be climbing because the water can cause significant shift to the rocks.”