Woman fatally injured when car veers off I-70 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old woman was fatally injured Sunday evening when she was ejected from her vehicle after it veered off Interstate 70.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-70 at milepost 14, about 14 miles east of Cove Fort.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Cara Wahlberg said the accident is under investigation, and it isn’t known why the woman’s Kia Soul left the roadway.

“The female driver went off the road, traveled down into a ravine, and was ejected,” Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily.

The name of the woman, who was alone in the car, has not been released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.