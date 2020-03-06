Woman injured in officer-involved shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Murray Thursday afternoon.

Murray Police Department Officer Kenny Bass told Gephardt Daily a person called authorities at approximately 1 p.m. to ask for assistance making contact with a resident of the Stillwater Apartments at 5560 S. Vine St.

That person and an officer went to the apartment in question. When they knocked on the door, they heard a single gunshot inside the apartment, Bass said.

When that occurred, the officer sent the person who had requested the welfare check away from the area and called for assistance.

When other officers arrived, they made entry into the apartment and one shot was fired by an officer.

It’s not clear exactly what transpired when the officers entered the apartment, but the woman did not return fire, Bass said.

It’s also not clear where on her body she was shot. She was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.

It has now been established that police were called sometime in the last week after the woman was found walking in the same area with a firearm.

The officer that fired the shot is on administrative leave and the case is being handled by the West Valley City Police Department.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story when information is made available.