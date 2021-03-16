Woman killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Steve Wooldridge said the incident occurred in the area of Coatsville Avenue (1780 South) and Main Street at approximately 8:27 p.m.

“A woman was crossing the road, she was hit by what we believe to be two vehicles,” Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily. He said both the vehicles that hit the woman, as well as a witness to the crash, all left the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she passed away.

There is a crosswalk in the area, Wooldridge said, but it is not clear at this time whether the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

One of the vehicles that hit the woman was a black GMC, the other was a black pickup truck, Wooldrige added.

“We will have to allow the investigators to do their thing and see what evidence and information is available in the area, cameras, those kind of things or maybe if a witness comes forward and talks to the investigators, we will be able to make a full determination,” he said.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

“With something like this we are going to want to get as much information to the public that will support the investigators and if anybody does have any information about this fatal crash please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000,” Wooldridge said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.