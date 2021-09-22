Woman killed in Summit County police pursuit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after a Wednesday morning police pursuit in Summit County, according to a statement by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“At 9:04 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office public safety communications center received a report of a black passenger vehicle stolen from a parking lot in Hideout, Utah in Wasatch County. The stolen vehicle call was transferred to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement said.

“At 10:03 a.m., the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Midway resident who reported individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. The caller said two people got into a black passenger car and left the area. The vehicle matched the description of the reported stolen vehicle earlier in the morning. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office put out an attempt to locate on the black passenger car.

“At approximately 10:20 a.m. a Wasatch County deputy located the black passenger car on SR-113 and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the statement said. “The vehicle failed to stop — the deputy pursued the vehicle through Midway — on two separate occasions the pursuit was terminated because deputies lost visual of the vehicle. Deputies and officers resumed the pursuit on River Road to U.S. 40 where speeds were in excess of 95 mph.”

According to the SCSO’s statement, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on U.S. Highway 40 deployed a tire deflating device in an attempt to slow the fleeing vehicle. Several miles later, a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to deploy a tire deflating device. The suspect vehicle swerved on the roadway, lost control and crashed near mile marker two on US-40.

“There were two occupants inside the vehicle,” investigators said. “An adult female passenger died at the scene of the crash. The driver, an adult male, was transported via medical helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital.”

A team of law enforcement officers from agencies outside those involved in the chase will investigate the deadly incident. The group will include investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, West Valley Police Department and Park City Police Department, the SCSO statement said.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The deceased woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.