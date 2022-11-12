Garfield County Sheriff’s Office searches for woman missing for a week

PANGUITCH, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

“On November 4, 2022, Michelle Clark (Also know as Michelle Partirdge(sic)) who is a 51 year old female left her home in Panguitch, Utah in the early hours and has not been seen or heard from since,” according to a post from the sheriff’s office on Friday night just before 9 p.m. on social media.

“Michelle is 5’5”, Approx 130 lbs, Green Eyes and Blond hair. Family and Friends are extremely concerned for her safety and are pleading for help in locating her.

“If you have any information on Michelle’s whereabouts please contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-1134,

Please Share This Post so we can help locate Michelle.”