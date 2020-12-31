Woman transported to hospital after car plummets 150 yards down embankment in Weber County

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County woman was injured Wednesday night when her westbound car left the road near 1800 E. North Ogden Canyon Road, and flipped one or more times as it plummeted 150 to 200 yards down an embankment.

“She was wearing her seatbelt, and it saved her life,” said Sgt. Paul Babinsky, Weber County Sheriff Department, told Gephardt Daily, speaking from the scene at about 10:45 p.m.

Two hundred yards is about the length of two football fields, minus the end zones.

Babinski said the woman, who lives in Weber County, is probably between 20 and 30.

“She doesn’t remember what happened,” Babkinsky said from the scene. “Going that far that fast is a pretty traumatic event, and would probably put anybody into shock.

“Her chest hurts, and she may have a concussion. She was brought out on a UTV. She was just barely transported.”

Babinsky said he had not yet seen the car, and it might not be towed out until daylight.

Crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Transmissions on police radio captured the sound of a horn honking and a woman screaming.

Crews responding, besides the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, included the North Ogden Police Department, Pleasant View Police Department, Northview Fire, and the Weber Fire District.

Gephardt Daily will have updated information as the story develops.