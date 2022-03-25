Woman trapped after falling into Roy manhole

ROY, Utah, MARCH 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders in Roy are working to free a woman who is believed to have fallen into an open manhole near 6050 South 1900 West.

According to Roy Police public information officer, Stuart Duckworth, an adult female had just gotten off a bus when the driver looked back a saw she had fallen into what he described as “a manhole along side the street.”

Heavy rescue crews were first called about 2:15 p.m. in an effort to free the woman. Medical medical personnel on scene said she was “conscious, breathing and alert.”

Units from multiple agencies responded to the incident, including firefighters and medical help from Ogden, Weber County and Roy. Sunset Police are also taking part in the rescue efforts.

There’s no word yet on the woman’s condition.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.