Suspected DUI driver flees from police after rear-ending UTA bus in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck driver was arrested Friday night after rear-ending a UTA bus, police said, and hitting another car as he fled the scene.

The events unfolded almost in front of a West Valley City patrolman as the white 1999 Dodge Ram hit the bus one lane over from the officer while heading westbound on 4700 South at 2000 West about 6:35 p.m., said Sgt. Matt Jones, West Valley City police spokesman.

The pick-up truck driver then tried to elude the officer’s lights and sirens after hitting the bus, striking another car as he did so, Jones told Gephardt Daily.

That lead to early reports of a trucker ramming a bus and multiple vehicles, Jones said. “The officer was a little excited on the radio.”

But no pursuit or high speeds ensued as the truck-driver slowed, pulling into a parking lot at 2700 West. “It makes it easy when they stop for us,” Jones said of the ending of what turned out to be only a two or three-minute, seven-block episode.

Damage to the three vehicles involved appeared minimal and there were no injuries. The truck-driver was arrested for investigation of drunk driving. evading, and possible other charges, Jones said, and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

UTA police are handling the investigation of the collision with the bus and Taylorsville police are investigating the collision with the car.

No damage estimates were immediately available or the name of the suspect. “He was an amiable drunk,” Jones said.