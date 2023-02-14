West Valley City PD seeks help solving 26-year-old cold case murder

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Looking to revive an investigation now in its third decade, police here are asking anyone with information to come forward in a 1996 killing.

Noting it was a case that made headlines at the time, the West Valley City Police Department has posted a request for assistance on social media in the death of Lisa Redmond.

“One small and seemingly insignificant memory could be all it takes to bring her killer to justice.”

On Dec. 9, 1996, Redmond left the Pizza Hut at 3390 S. 5600 W. on a delivery run, the statement reads. A short time later, she was found dead on 3100 S. 5200 W., apparently run over by her own truck.

The killer took off in Lisa’s 1994 teal green GMC pickup and left it near 4400 West in West Valley City.

“Please share Lisa’s story,” the police post said.

Contact WVCPD at 801-840-4000, referencing case no. 96-681200.