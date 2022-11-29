Boston Police: 4 infants found dead in apartment

Nov. 29 (UPI) — Boston police said Monday that human remains found in an apartment earlier this month have been identified as four infants — two boys and two girls.

Officers found the remains after following up on a phone call to the location, finding one infant on Nov. 17 and the others the next day.

“The results of the autopsies remain pending,” a Boston Police statement said. “The Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

“The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

When the bodies were discovered, a medical examiner’s team was seen removing a 3-foot-long container from the one-bedroom apartment building. Police have not revealed who called 911 and tipped them off to the location.

Police did not reveal if anyone lived in the apartment at the time of the discovery or who owns the unit.