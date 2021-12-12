UTAH SILVER ALERT: Law enforcement seeks missing 76-year-old Provo resident

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of a missing 76-year-old Provo resident.

According to a Utah Silver Alert issued Saturday night, John Michael Hayden was last seen midnight Friday at the Salt Lake County Jail. The alert did indicate why he was at the jail.

Hayden is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He had gray hair and green eyes.

The Silver Alert says Hayden suffers from dementia, neuropathy and an unspecified disability affecting his hands.

The alert describes Hayden as “suicidal” and “violent with law enforcement” and notes he may have “recent cuts/scars” on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6211.