Houston police officer killed, another injured responding to domestic disturbance

Oct. 21 (UPI) — A Houston police officer was fatally shot Tuesday after responding to a domestic disturbance in which another officer and a teenager also were injured, authorities said.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Harold Preston, 65, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one to the head, and was declared dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was a 41-year veteran of the force.

“Those of us who knew, loved, & respected Sgt. Harold Preston knew him to be a wonderful, courageous, and humble servant, from an amazing family. While many may never say his name, or honor his life of selfless service, we will never forget. RIP kind hero, we will celebrate you,” Acevedo tweeted.

Officer Courtney Waller also sustained injuries in the shooting and was recovering after being transported to a hospital, the Houston Police Department said.

The two responded to an apartment building where a woman said she was trying to move out of her home, but her husband wouldn’t allow her inside to collect her belongings. The woman’s 14-year-old son opened the door to the residence, at which point Elmer Manzano, who was inside, opened fire, police said.

The HPD said officers returned fire, injuring Manzano. The 14-year-old boy and both officers were also hit by bullets.

Police said Waller was injured in the arm and was in stable condition. The teenager and Manzano also were expected to recover from their injuries.