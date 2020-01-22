Idaho State Police: Two shot dead in Boise ‘domestic dispute’

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Patrol troopers and Boise County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired at a residence near Garden Valley at about 12:17 a.m. Monday.

Subsequent information was received reporting a domestic dispute had occurred between a mother and son who lived at the residence, and a gun had been fired more than once, a news release from ISP said.

According to the news release, at the time of the disturbance and when shots were fired, two other adults and a juvenile also were in the residence, but were able to leave safely.

Upon entering the residence, deputies and troopers sought to find the two individuals who were involved in the domestic dispute. As they searched the house, they found two adults, deceased, in an upstairs room, the news release said.

The two have been identified as Helen Beckwith and Joshua Beckwith.

“Based on evidence at the scene, ISP Troopers believe Joshua Beckwith shot Helen Beckwith and then shot himself,” the news release states.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.