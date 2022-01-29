Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ‘alternate electors’ for Donald Trump in 7 states

Jan. 28 (UPI) —

The committee is seeking information about false electors attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in multiple states, including “the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

“We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme,” he said.

The committee has information that groups of individuals met Dec. 14, 2020, in seven states Joe Biden won and submitted bogus Electoral College votes for Trump, according to the news release.

The committee said these so-called alternate electors “then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021.”

Select Committee subpoenas went to:

Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino of Arizona

David Shafer and Shawn Still of Georgia

Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez of Michigan

Jewll Powdrell and Deborah W. Maestas of New Mexico

Michael J. McDonald and James DeGraffenreid of Nevada

Pennsylvania: Bill Bachenberg and Lisa Patton of Pennsylvania

Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh of Wisconsin

Allies of Trump sought to have Vice President Mike Pence declare those seven states with “alternate electors” as in dispute, opening a door for the election to be overturned in Trump’s favor, ABC News reported.