Moving van, movers spotted at mansion of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Aug. 20 (UPI) — A moving van was spotted Friday at the mansion of outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who will serve his final day in office on Monday.

At the Executive Mansion, workers were seen carrying boxes out of the home, which is the official residents of New York’s governor.

New York’s 56th governor and in office since 2011, Cuomo announced his resignation almost two weeks ago after a report by Attorney General Letitia James found that he’d sexually harassed a number of women over a period of years.

After his final day on Monday, Cuomo will cede power to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state’s first female governor.

The Daily News reported that Cuomo doesn’t presently own a home. The three-term governor used to live at a home belonging to ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee.

Cuomo is eligible for a pension of $50,000 a year and could run for office again, since he wasn’t impeached, although that’s considered highly unlikely given the nature of the sexual harassment claims.

Cuomo, 63, for months refused calls to resign — from Republicans and many Democrats, including President Joe Biden — and faced the prospect of impeachment had he not resigned.