Police: Man says bomb threat at Trump hotel in Vegas was ‘message’ to ex-president

Sept. 2 (UPI) — A man was arrested and charged this week for making a bomb threat at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas — as a “message” to say the former president ruined his life over the last few years.

Police said Dandre Lundy placed a suitcase inside the hotel, which is located near the Las Vegas Strip, and later called in the threat.

The building was evacuated and police later found a $1 bill, a Bible, a rock and scriptures labeling Trump a “beast” inside the case, according to a police report.

Officials said Lundy was tracked via his cellphone to another hotel nearby and charged with several criminal counts, including making a bomb threat, burglary and making threats of terrorism.

According to the police report, Lundy confessed to making the bomb threat and told officers that he wanted to communicate to Trump that he’d “messed up his life” for the last three years.

While in custody, Lundy later asked authorities for his suitcase back.

“No one got hurt, so there’s no crime,” he said, according to the arrest report.

“Can I get my suitcase back from Trump?”