Scott Peterson resentenced to life for killing wife Laci, unborn son

Dec. 8 (UPI) — Scott Peterson — the California man who killed his wife Laci and the couple’s unborn child two decades ago — was resentenced to life in prison Wednesday

Laci Peterson disappeared in 2002 after visiting a salon in Modesto, Calif., near San Francisco. Her remains were found several months later.

Peterson was convicted and sentenced to die for the killing, but the California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence due to an error made by the original judge.

Scott Peterson appeared in court in San Mateo County to receive his new sentence.

Scott Peterson’s attorney said he had plans to speak during Wednesday’s hearing, but Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo didn’t allow him. Laci Peterson’s family did, though, including her mother, Sharon Rocha.

“I still feel the grief every day after 19 years. Your evil, self-centered, unforgivable selfish act ended two beautiful souls. And for what reason? There was no reason other than that you just didn’t want them anymore. You didn’t want a baby nor the responsibility of being a father. You’re a coward,” she said in a statement directed at Scott Peterson.

Rocha said she still dreams about her daughter.

“And sometimes when I wake up, I cry because they’re so realistic and I know I’ll never see her again.”

“Once he was convicted and then sentenced to the death penalty, I think people pretty much said okay, it’s time to move on. But here we are,” retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell told KPIX-TV.

“The California Supreme Court said there was sufficient evidence of his guilt. So, they weren’t concerned about whether or not there was an issue with the guilty verdict, their concern was with the sentencing.”

Prosecutors argued at his original trial that Scott Peterson killed Laci Peterson and dumped her remains into San Francisco Bay. Scott Peterson was having an affair at the time. Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant with the couple’s son, whom they planned to name Conner, when she disappeared.

Prosecutors believe Scott Peterson was motivated to kill his wife and child out of concerns for accumulating debts and a desire to be single again.