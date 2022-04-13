Suspect in custody after New York City subway gun attack

NEW YORK CITY, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Frank James, the suspect wanted in the New York City subway shooting, has been taken into custody, according to news agencies including CNN and Fox News.

Ten people were injured Tuesday by the gunfire and several others were injured in other ways stemming from the smoke grenade and the ensuing chaos. One of the gunshot victims was listed in critical condition at a Brooklyn hospital.

Police said they found a rented U-Haul van about five blocks from the Kings Highway station, which is where police believe that James boarded the subway. Inside, they found a 9mm Glock handgun, three ammunition magazines, a hatchet, fireworks and a liquid believed to be gasoline.

Authorities said James maintained an address in Milwaukee and had purchased fireworks, including “canister smoke” from a vendor in Racine, Wis., last year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he has no prior criminal record.

In addition, police say YouTube video linked to Frank calls for violence.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the arrest and the case as it is available.