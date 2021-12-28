Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three

Dec. 28 (UPI) — Police in Texas arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that left three teenagers dead and another injured over the weekend.

The shooting took place at a Garland, Texas convenience store on Sunday night as the suspect fired at least 20 rounds from a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“As of 30 minutes ago, we have made an arrest. Someone that we suspect to be the shooter. He is a 14-year-old teenager,” Bryan said.

He added that the teen had not yet been charged in the shooting but was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Bryan said all of the victims were Latino boys identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17.

Police are still searching for a male “person of interest” who is believed to have been driving a pickup truck the suspect left the scene in.

Bryan said the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting.

“We want to know why. We don’t have an answer as to why. We are trying to comprehend this,” said Bryan. “When it’s kids, when it’s 14- and 16-year-old kids committing acts, and victims of acts, it’s even harder for us to comprehend that.”