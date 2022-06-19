Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting

June 19 (UPI) — A third person shot during a church potluck dinner this week has died from her injuries, police in Alabama announced.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said the 84-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t released, died Friday at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, two days after the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers continuously go out to the victims, their families and all who are affected by this tragic event,” the police department said in a statement.

The woman was among three people shot during an event for seniors at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham. Two victims died Thursday night.

Police identified the other two victims as Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75.

Another church attendee subdued the accused shooter, identified as Robert Findlay Smith, 71, until police arrived and arrested him. He faces capital murder charges, according to the Jefferson County Jail’s booking information.

VHPD Capt. Shane Ware said Smith occasionally attended the church. He said he pulled out a gun during the potluck and began shooting.