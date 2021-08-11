U.S. Air Force prepares to move to new deployment model

Aug. 10 (UPI) — The U.S. Air Force is moving towards a new deployment model to improve readiness.

The Air Force announced it is moving toward replacing the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model with a new model to balance combatant needs with “high-end readiness for the future.”

“Under the current AEF construct, we’ve lacked the ability to present an easily understood model that reflected all facets of airpower and the ability to clearly articulate readiness impacts,” Air Force Chief of Staff Charles “CQ” Brown said in a statement last week.

“After nearly two decades of demanding rotational deployments, we are shifting to a model that builds high-end and sustainable readiness toward future missions by balancing elements of current availability, modernizations and risk,” Brown said.

The new two-year deployment model is separated into four six-month phases.

The four phases include available to commit, reset, prepare, and ready.

The available to commit phase is similar to the normal deployment phase and means the forces are either deployed or ready to deploy.

The reset phase includes post-deployment leave.

The prepare phase builds the troops towards readiness while shielding them from deployment.