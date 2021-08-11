UTA announces ‘Free Fare for Clean Air’ days Thursday and Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority will offer “Free Fare for Clean Air” days on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.

The free fares are offered in partnership with the Utah State Legislature, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Utah Clean Air Partnership, and the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah, according to a press release by UTA.

“The fare will be free on all UTA bus and rail services, including paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect, and UTA’s On Demand microtransit service in southwestern Salt Lake County,” the press release said. GREENBike is also offering a special promo code during the free fare days providing 24 hours of free service.

The Free Fare for Clean Air program is part of a science-driven effort to improve air quality

along the Wasatch Front by helping encourage more people to consider using transit as an

alternative to driving, the news release said.

Funding for the free fare days was made possible by House Bill 353 sponsored by Representative Joel Briscoe during the 2019 Legislative Session.