Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility

Feb. 20 (UPI) —

A volunteer, who was identified as Pam Robb by WPLG, was working with a large rescue dog at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida on Thursday when the canine snapped and attacked her.

“The second adult female tried to aid that first worker and in the process, she herself got injured,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro told WTVJ.

Both women were transported to the hospital, where Robb was pronounced dead. The woman who attempted to assist her suffered minor injuries.

“There’s always risk when you work with abused animals and Pam was well aware of it,” Robb’s wife and partner of 25 years, Angie Anobile, told WPLG.

“It’s a tragic accident. I’m sorry it happened to the love of my life, and I’m sorry it happened to someone who could make such a difference in society.”

The mixed-breed dog, named Gladys, was 3 years old and weighed 125 pounds. She has since been euthanized.

According to past posts on the rescue’s Facebook page, Gladys came to the organization a few weeks ago after a family found her alone in the Everglades.

Staff and volunteers were taking it “slow and steady” with her rehabilitation efforts, stated a caption on a Feb. 5 video of Gladys having her head stroked. The dog was reportedly struggling with her fear response.

“We have no idea what this poor girl (has) seen in her past but it (has) definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on,” the caption stated.

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida posted a statement to its Facebook page after Robb’s death.

“Our hearts are broken for our dear friend Pam,” the organization said. “We are all grieving and ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune and loss of our dear friend.”